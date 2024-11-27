'Not what I wanted to see this morning': Halifax salon owner's dismay after thieves try to smash their way in
The Hair Boutique, on Haley Hill in Boothtown, was attacked overnight.
The owner posted on social media: “Not what I wanted to see this morning when I arrived at work!
"Once again someone has tried to break in to the salon costing me more money to get of fixed!
"Thankyou to everyone who has called in with information.
"If anyone else saw or heard anything or knows who did this, please get in touch.
"Small independent businesses have it hard enough at the moment without things like this happening as well.”
Anyone with information about what happened can call police on 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.