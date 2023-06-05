Old Rishworthian RUFC, whose clubhouse and pitch are in Copley, has been plagued by yobs smashing bottles and breaking new equipment.

The club has posted on social media: "The new dugouts on the pitch have been broken, bottles have been smashed and the wicker chairs have been broken or moved.

"The club is covered by CCTV so these incidents have been recorded and whilst we don’t want to share these images we may have to if it doesn't stop.

The club has made a plea for help

"Please be alert to any incidents and report any issues to the committee.

"Please can everyone be respectful when using the facilities, use the bins provided and please look after the club or we will no longer be able to share the facilities when the club is unattended.”