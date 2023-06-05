News you can trust since 1853
Old Rishworthian RUFC: Vandals smash bottles and break chairs at village rugby club near Halifax

A popular Calderdale rugby club has urged people to help them stop vandals attacking their home.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST

Old Rishworthian RUFC, whose clubhouse and pitch are in Copley, has been plagued by yobs smashing bottles and breaking new equipment.

The club has posted on social media: "The new dugouts on the pitch have been broken, bottles have been smashed and the wicker chairs have been broken or moved.

"The club is covered by CCTV so these incidents have been recorded and whilst we don’t want to share these images we may have to if it doesn't stop.

The club has made a plea for helpThe club has made a plea for help
"Please be alert to any incidents and report any issues to the committee.

"Please can everyone be respectful when using the facilities, use the bins provided and please look after the club or we will no longer be able to share the facilities when the club is unattended.”

Anyone who can help the club can call 01422 353919.

