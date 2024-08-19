Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new police team tackling Calderdale’s issues has already arrested 39 people and carried out five drugs raids.

Since Operation Orion was launched a month ago, police have also carried out more than 45 stop searches, recovering drugs and stolen property.

The high-visibility team is dedicated to hunting down those who cause the most harm to people in Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, it has been targeting Halifax town centre after a rise in shoplifting, burglaries and violence.

Operation Orion launched in Calderdale last week

The team has also been busy in the Calder Valley and Elland.

Working with other police teams including the neighbourhood policing teams, as well as Calderdale Council and other agencies, Operation Orion officers offer high visibility and a bespoke response, tailored to the issues that are causing the biggest issues.

The arrests made over the past month have been on suspicion of offences including possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs; robbery; shoplifting; public order; theft; sexual offences and driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has posted: “We are also working with partners on some Criminal Behaviour Orders, and we hope to bring you a positive update on these matters soon.

"Operation Orion will continue to focus on reducing crime in the town centre and there will be more targeted patrols to tackle violent crime, crime in the night-time economy and acquisitive crime (shoplifting/robbery/burglary).”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.