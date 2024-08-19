Operation Orion: 39 arrests and five drugs raids by new Calderdale police team launched a month ago
Since Operation Orion was launched a month ago, police have also carried out more than 45 stop searches, recovering drugs and stolen property.
The high-visibility team is dedicated to hunting down those who cause the most harm to people in Calderdale.
Initially, it has been targeting Halifax town centre after a rise in shoplifting, burglaries and violence.
The team has also been busy in the Calder Valley and Elland.
Working with other police teams including the neighbourhood policing teams, as well as Calderdale Council and other agencies, Operation Orion officers offer high visibility and a bespoke response, tailored to the issues that are causing the biggest issues.
The arrests made over the past month have been on suspicion of offences including possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs; robbery; shoplifting; public order; theft; sexual offences and driving offences.
The team has posted: “We are also working with partners on some Criminal Behaviour Orders, and we hope to bring you a positive update on these matters soon.
"Operation Orion will continue to focus on reducing crime in the town centre and there will be more targeted patrols to tackle violent crime, crime in the night-time economy and acquisitive crime (shoplifting/robbery/burglary).”
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.