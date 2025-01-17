Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Closure orders for nine addresses in Halifax town centre have been extended for another three months.

The orders – which include one at Newsline Immy G’s at George Square - ban anyone who is not a resident from the properties.

The extensions to the orders were granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to West Yorkshire Police at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They are for:

The closure orders were granted this week to West Yorkshire Police

Newsline Immy G’s, George Square, Halifax

5 , 7 and 9 Union Street

6 New Road

3 Union Street South

1, 2 and 3 Brussells Court

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on social media: “This extends the existing orders on those properties for a further three months, until April 17, and means anyone who is not a resident can be arrested if they are found on site.

"Operation Orion are continuing to work in Halifax town centre to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour.”