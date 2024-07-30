Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new police team arrested one of the most wanted people in Calderdale yesterday.

As reported by the Courier, a large police presence and a police helicopter were spotted in Ovenden yesterday morning.

Police told us then they had arrested a wanted man but have since revealed more details – including that the arrest was made by the new Operation Orion team.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team has posted: “After an excellent spot and follow by one of the local PCSOs, Orion officers attended an address in Ovenden in pursuit of one the district’s most wanted.

Operation Orion made the arrests yesterday in Halifax

“Supported by officers from across the district and force resources including the helicopter, the wanted male was located inside an address and arrested for several outstanding offences and warrants.”

They added that later yesterday, officers from Operation Orion also carried out four stop and searches which resulted in two arrests of people on suspicion of possessing drugs.

The team added: “During the weekend, Operation Orion officers, working with the neighbourhood policing team, deployed in plain clothes to tackle theft from shop offences and anti-social behaviour in the town centre, targeting offenders and reassuring shoppers and local businesses.”

They said one person was arrested on suspicion of several thefts and three were arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of drugs.

Operation Orion was launched earlier this month, initially targeting Halifax town centre where there has been a rise in shoplifting, burglaries and violence.