Operation Orion: Why people are seeing more police in Halifax as Calderdale police chief launches new problem-solving team
The Operation Orion officers will initially be targeting Halifax town centre where there has been a rise in shoplifting, burglaries and violence.
Working with other police teams including the neighbourhood policing teams, as well as Calderdale Council and other agencies, they offer high visibility and a bespoke response, tailored to the issues that are causing the biggest issues.
Tasked with problem-solving and preventing crime and anti-social behaviour, their work can be adapted depending on what is needed.
The aim is also to boost trust and confidence of the community.
Chief Inspector May Preston, Neighbourhoods and Partnerships lead at Calderdale District, is overseeing the operation.
She used to work for Greater Manchester Police where a similar approach had great success, and she is hoping to repeat that success in Calderdale.
"Orion will initially focus on Halifax town centre so expect to see officers on the ground working in conjunction with partners, taking enforcement action and engaging with members of the public.
"This is a long-term operation which I am confident will result in sustainable outcomes for the good of our communities.”
She added community engagement is keen to the operation, and she is keen for people to get in touch via their neighbourhood policing team Facebook pages or via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Operation Orion can be rolled out elsewhere in Calderdale, she said.
"The operation will go wherever demand is,” she explained.
Launched less than two weeks ago, the new team has already carried out three raids which results in drugs being recovered. It has also made nine arrests.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can contact police by calling officers on 101.
West Yorkshire Police can also be contacted by using the live chat on the force’s website.
And information that might help with a police investigation can be passed on anonymously by contacting the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
If you have a story to share, you can email our reporting team at [email protected].