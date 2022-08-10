"Our thoughts are with Dawn's family" - West Yorkshire Police give their reaction as Halifax man Thomas Nutt is found guilty of murdering his wife

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Nutt, 46, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe was found guilty by a jury at Bradford Crown Court for the murder of Dawn Walker in October last year.

He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced on Friday 19 August 2022.

Police were called to Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe on Sunday 31 October after the body of a woman was found and Thomas Nutt was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Thomas Nutt

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the verdict of the jury today and our immediate thoughts are of course with Dawn’s family who have shown such bravery and strength throughout the investigation and trial.

“They lost Dawn in such tragic circumstances shortly after her wedding and the whole family miss her dearly.

"They have had to deal with the cruel and callous manner in which Thomas Nutt disposed of her body, which is something that will always be with them.

“We hope that this guilty verdict for murder will provide at least some small measure of comfort to all those who loved her.

Dawn Walker.

“We now await Thomas Nutt’s sentencing for the crime he has committed.”