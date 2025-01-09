Overgate Hospice break-in: Man arrested after break-in at much-loved Calderdale hospice
The 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released on bail.
As reported by the Courier, thieves attacked the hospice’s Big Build project hub in the early hours of Sunday, January 5.
They smashed costly large bi-folding windows and also broke their way into the counselling pods used for bereaved relatives, putting them out of action.
They ransacked both spaces before taking off with a large screen TV, kettle and bottles of alcohol – leaving nursing staff and patients in shock, anger and disbelief.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 4.10am on Sunday, January 5 to a report of three males acting suspiciously in the grounds of the Overgate Hospice on Hullen Edge Road, Elland.
"Officers attended and it was established that two outbuildings had been broken into.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13250006751.