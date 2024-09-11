Overgate Hospice’s charity shop in Ovenden was broken into and trashed over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The break in occurred sometime between 5pm on Friday, September 6 and 10am on Saturday, September 7 at Overgate’s Ovenden shop on Keighley Road.

A member of the public contacted the hospice reception to report that there had been a break in, and the back door was broken. Rubbish was strewn across the floor and several donations were damaged or broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Broadbent, head of retail for Overgate Hospice, said: “We are absolutely devastated to announce that our Ovenden charity shop was broken into.

Verity Garside outside the shop

"The store, which was filled with generous donations from the local community and lovingly presented by our hardworking team, was totally trashed.

“The break in will have a massive impact on the hospice. Not only do we need to cover the cost of repairs to the shop, but having to close the store for four days means that we will not be bringing in the funds needed to provide our first-class care.

"Care that means that those reaching the end of their life do so with dignity, compassion, and comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every year, our shops bring in over £2million. Without the relentless hard work of our retail team, we simply would be unable to continue our vital work.

“Furthermore, our shops are not only a source of income for Overgate, but pillars of the local community.

"Our diligent staff and volunteers always go above and beyond for our customers. For some vulnerable members of our community, the conversations they have in our shops might be the only human contact they have that day.

“If you witnessed the break in or have any information, we implore you to notify West Yorkshire Police. If you can help our team in any way, we would be ineffably grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop will reopen on Thursday, September 12. If you have any information for West Yorkshire Police, please quote the crime reference number 13240487841."

Visit the Overgate Hospice website if you would like to volunteer at any of their shops or get involved with one of their upcoming events.