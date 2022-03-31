Pair flee from Halifax police and they abandon quad bike in street

Operation Hedgeson is continuing to tackle anti-social use of motor vehicles around Ovenden and North East Halifax.

Another vehicle seized by officers as part of the operation.

The quadbike was seized in the Mixenden area after two males were seen to abandon it and run.

The seized quad bike

In recent weeks officers have been targeting people who film themselves on stolen bikes and then riding them dangerously through the streets of Halifax.

Sergeant Joshua Allgood of Halifax NPT said: “Operation Hedgeson will continue to pursue, catch and convict those responsible for causing a nuisance in our communities with their anti-social and dangerous activities.

“We have additional visible officers in the Ovenden Green area who are happy to discuss any concerns you wish to raise, if you see our officers on patrol, don't hesitate to speak with them.”