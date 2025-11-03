'Poison' arrest as Calderdale street sealed off by police
Burley Street, near Elland town centre, was sealed off on Friday and for part of Saturday.
Police were called to a property there at 8.40am on Friday after a report of “the presence of an illegal substance”.
Nobody had been hurt, say police.
A man was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Poisons Act.
He has since been bailed.
Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.