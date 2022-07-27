Police appeal after burglary in Halifax

Police are hunting thieves who broke into a house in Halifax.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:20 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:23 pm

The burglary happened in Cousin Lane in Ovenden sometime between Saturday (July 23) and yesterday (Tuesday, July 26), while the residents were not home.

Officers believe the culprits got inside through a side door and then stole a number of what they describe as "personal items".

They are appealing for anyone in the Cousin Lane area who may have seen any suspicious activity between Saturday and yesterday, or anyone who may have CCTV footage which may help with their enquiries, to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Police are appealing for witnesses

Anyone who can help should contact police via the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220406757.