Police appeal after burglary in Halifax

The burglary happened in Cousin Lane in Ovenden sometime between Saturday (July 23) and yesterday (Tuesday, July 26), while the residents were not home.
Officers believe the culprits got inside through a side door and then stole a number of what they describe as "personal items".
They are appealing for anyone in the Cousin Lane area who may have seen any suspicious activity between Saturday and yesterday, or anyone who may have CCTV footage which may help with their enquiries, to get in touch.
Anyone who can help should contact police via the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220406757.