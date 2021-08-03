Police appeal after man attacked in Calderdale

Officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers were called to Cock Hill Lane at 10.11pm where they found a 49-year-old man that had been attacked.

He suffered minor injuries.

Police said it was first reported that there was believed to be a firearms discharge but there is no evidence to suggest any weapon was fired.

Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101, quoting log 1787 of August 2.