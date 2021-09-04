Police appeal after woman attacked in Todmorden
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Todmorden.
The victim was walking along Ashenhurst Road when a man attempted to speak to her and then pushed her to the ground.
The attacker then made off.
Police say the woman was left with arm and facial injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the assault, at around 12.30am on Sunday, August 29, or has information that might help with the police's investigation should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13210437675.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added: "Officers are also aware of posts on social media suggesting other assaults in Todmorden. Anyone who has been a victim of an assault or has information about one is asked to call police on 101."