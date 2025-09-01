Police appeal for help after woman in her 80s is attacked in her own home in Hebden Bridge
It happened at about 11am on Saturday, 30 August when three suspects entered a property in Lee Mill Road.
The occupant, a woman in her 80s, suffered bruising after being attacked in the incident.
The suspects, who are believed to be two men and one woman, were all described as being black, or of mixed race.
One of the men was said to be very tall and very wide, with big dark hair.
He was wearing all dark clothing and had the bottom half of his face covered.
The woman was said to be wearing a grey scarf/face covering and glasses.
Enquiries suggest that the suspects made off towards Hebden Bridge railway station.
Calderdale District CID is investigating this incident and anyone with any information or footage which may assist is asked to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13250497393.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.