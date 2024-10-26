Police appeal for help to find Halifax man wanted in connection with attempted burglary and domestic abuse

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Oct 2024, 12:56 BST
Police are appealing for information to help find a man from Halifax who is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary and a number of domestic abuse incidents.

The attempted burglary took place in Bradford on August 31 while the domestic offences are alleged to have also taken place in August.

Kyle Barnitt is aged 30 and described as a white male, 6ft tall and of stocky build.

He is from the Halifax area and has connections to that area.

Kyle BarnittKyle Barnitt
Anyone who information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240475358.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

