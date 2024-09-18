Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after an 87-year-old man was attacked and taken in a car across to Rishworth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 8pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, the man was walking home from Oldham Central Mosque, Featherstall Road, close to the Tesco roundabout.

As he turned onto Lee Street from Manchester Street, a black vehicle pulled up beside him, as he walked past some garages. Two men got out and subsequently forced him into the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that the man was then blindfolded, with demands being made for money and his phone. During the incident, the man reports that he was threatened repeatedly, while being attacked and having his clothing ripped.

Police tape

The man was eventually pushed out of the car on a dark road, with the vehicle making off. It was another hour before he was able to find a house, on Oldham Road in Rishworth, to receive aid and call 999, at around 10.40pm. It is believed he may have been left close to the Turnpike pub.

Officers are now appealing for information as they seek to find those responsible for the incident.

Two men they are hoping to speak to in connection with the incident are described as being Asian and potentially Bangladeshi (due to speaking the victim's language), approximately 25-30 years old, wearing t-shirts and were seen drinking alcohol from the bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Emma Hulston, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “This awful attack on an elderly man simply walking down the street is a disturbing act that we are fully investigating.

“The victim, who suffered serious injuries during the incident, endured a terrifying ordeal in which he was taken from close to his home, before being left with torn clothes in the middle of a dark road in unfamiliar surroundings, and with no means of communication. We are fortunate we are not talking about a potentially more serious or even fatal outcome.

“Our officers are currently investigating all circumstances of this incident and I would urge anyone with any appropriate information to please come forward. This includes any relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage.”

You can contact the incident room directly by calling 0161 856 3635 or GMP via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 3165 of 15/09/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If contacting from West Yorkshire, you can contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 1730 of 15/09/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.