Police appeal for information after tools stolen from Halifax business

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a business in Halifax town centre in which a quantity of tools were taken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This occurred at Hargreaves Foundry Limited in Water Lane between Friday, 13 June and Monday, 16 June when suspects forced entry through a first-floor window.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at the location, including those who attended The Piece Hall on 14 June who would have passed the premises to attend and/or leave the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with footage which may assist is also asked to contact police at Halifax on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250337358.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.