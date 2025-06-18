Police appeal for information after tools stolen from Halifax business

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:30 BST
Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a business in Halifax town centre in which a quantity of tools were taken.

This occurred at Hargreaves Foundry Limited in Water Lane between Friday, 13 June and Monday, 16 June when suspects forced entry through a first-floor window.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at the location, including those who attended The Piece Hall on 14 June who would have passed the premises to attend and/or leave the show.

Anyone with footage which may assist is also asked to contact police at Halifax on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250337358.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

