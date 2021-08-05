Police appeal for information following indecent exposure in Hebden Bridge

Police in Halifax town centre

The District Investigation Team would like to speak to anyone who may have information that may assist with enquiries following an incident on Widdop Road, Hebden Bridge.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.45pm on Tuesday, August 3 when a 49-year-old female victim was cycling up Widdop Road and a male indecently exposed himself.

The victim was distressed by the incident and quickly left the area to a property of an acquaintance close by.

Inspector Ben Doughty of Calderdale's Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Enquiries remain ongoing regarding this incident.

“The victim has been caused understandable distress and it is important we identify the suspect in question.

“Additional NPT patrols will be in the local area to provide reassurance and support for residents of the area who may have concerns.