Police appeal for witnesses after an assault in Halifax town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred in front of the Halifax bank in Market Street at around 12pm on Wednesday, 4 September.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, in which a 65-year-old man was punched and kicked.
The Calderdale Investigations Team believe the area was busy with shoppers at the time and would like anyone who saw what happened to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240481701.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.