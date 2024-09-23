Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Halifax.

The incident occurred in front of the Halifax bank in Market Street at around 12pm on Wednesday, 4 September.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, in which a 65-year-old man was punched and kicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Calderdale Investigations Team believe the area was busy with shoppers at the time and would like anyone who saw what happened to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240481701.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.