West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a dead badger was found on a Halifax golf course having been attacked and killed by dogs.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 8 at West End golf course next to Rye Lane.

Two men were seen with torches and dogs on the course by a witness, with the badger being found deceased a short time later.

The badger was examined and had been attacked and killed by dogs. The men and dogs had made off prior to police arrival.

If anyone witnessed males with dogs in the area at the time, please contact PC 2566 Burn on 101, quoting crime reference 13240431130.