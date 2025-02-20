Police appeal: Investigation into Brighouse incidents where elderly women reported their purses stolen

Police investigating two incidents in Brighouse where elderly women reported having their purses stolen have released CCTV images of two women they want to speak to.

Both incidents are believed to have happened in the Commercial Street area on January 25 when the victims, who aren’t known to each other, found their purses missing from their handbags.

Investigations remain ongoing and officers from the Calderdale District Investigation Team are now asking for help from the public to identify the women pictured.

They also want to speak to any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV footage.

You contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250045871.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.