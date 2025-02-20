Police appeal: Investigation into Brighouse incidents where elderly women reported their purses stolen

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Feb 2025, 08:25 BST
Police investigating two incidents in Brighouse where elderly women reported having their purses stolen have released CCTV images of two women they want to speak to.Police investigating two incidents in Brighouse where elderly women reported having their purses stolen have released CCTV images of two women they want to speak to.
Police investigating two incidents in Brighouse where elderly women reported having their purses stolen have released CCTV images of two women they want to speak to.
Police investigating two incidents in Brighouse where elderly women reported having their purses stolen have released CCTV images of two women they want to speak to.

Both incidents are believed to have happened in the Commercial Street area on January 25 when the victims, who aren’t known to each other, found their purses missing from their handbags.

Investigations remain ongoing and officers from the Calderdale District Investigation Team are now asking for help from the public to identify the women pictured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also want to speak to any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV footage.

You contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250045871.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice