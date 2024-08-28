Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men were arrested in Ovenden yesterday for theft of a vehicle and supplying class A and class B drugs.

Acting on reports of men changing number plates on a vehicle in Ovenden, Neighbourhood Police Officers found the pictured vehicle, which had been linked to the offence, and arrested the driver and his passenger.

Drugs, phones and cash were found in the car, while a large bag of class A drugs was also found in a bedroom during a house search.

Investigations are ongoing.