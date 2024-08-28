Police arrest two men in Ovenden for theft of a vehicle and supplying class A and class B drugs
Two men were arrested in Ovenden yesterday for theft of a vehicle and supplying class A and class B drugs.
Acting on reports of men changing number plates on a vehicle in Ovenden, Neighbourhood Police Officers found the pictured vehicle, which had been linked to the offence, and arrested the driver and his passenger.
Drugs, phones and cash were found in the car, while a large bag of class A drugs was also found in a bedroom during a house search.
Investigations are ongoing.