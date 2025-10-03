Police cordon in Halifax: Halifax park taped off as two arrested
Part of a Halifax park was sealed off and two men were arrested yesterday.
The men – aged 20 and 22 – were arrested in People’s Park shortly before 3.20pm on suspicion of drug dealing.
The arrests followed a foot chase by officers after the driver and passenger of a vehicle that was being pursued by police abandoned the vehicle.
The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Both remain in custody at this time.
Part of the park was taped off while officers searched the area as part of their investigation.