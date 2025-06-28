Police could soon be handing out fines for Calderdale Council

Police officers could soon be handing out fines for littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling and more on Calderdale Council’s behalf.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council’s cabinet members are being asked to approve authorising Calderdale-based police officers to issue charges it levies for a range of offences.

West Yorkshire Police has approached the council asking if it will give permission for police officers to do this to support their work, particularly in helping manage safety in the borough’s towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move may not necessarily be permanent – it will be reviewed by the council every three years if the senior councillors, who meet on Monday, June 30 to discuss the issue, agree.

Police could soon be issuing fined on behalf of the council in Calderdale

Fixed penalty notices for some anti-social behaviour offences were first introduced in 1999 – littering and dog fouling – with others added since.

Council and police already work closely together, the councillors are reminded, but as its stands the police officers who might witness one of these acts of anti-social behaviour is limited in how they can deal with it.

“Currently, should the police witness an offence their only course of action is to submit retrospective evidence to council services so that action can be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clearly, this is neither efficient nor effective and in many ways the opportunity to impact and change behaviour is lost given there is no immediate justice or consequence for the offence being committed,” according to the briefing paper.

Council community protection team officers issue the fines at the moment but giving the police the authority to do the same will increase the number of fines issues, councillors are told.