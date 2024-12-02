Police descend on Halifax after report of man with gun

Officers were scrambled to Halifax after a report of a man with a handgun.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted at 2.19am yesterday and deployed to Rawson Street North in Boothtown.

It was reported that the man had punched another man and threatened him with a firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of ABH and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police were alerted yesterday

He has been interviewed and released on conditional bail.

An air weapon has been recovered by police.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

A large police presence was spotted in Boothtown yesterday.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s wesbite.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you have a story to share, you can contact the Courier reporting team at [email protected].