Police drug drive warning after shocking Halifax 100mph crash

These dramatic smash pictures have been posted by police alongside a warning of the dangers of drug driving.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 5:48 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th November 2021, 5:50 pm
The photos released by police

The crash happened near the junction of Burnley Road and Windle Royd Lane overnight between yesterday and this morning.

An officer who is part of West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said the driver of the vehicle had been speeding at over 100mph and was found to have tested positive for cannabis.

The photos show the car on its roof, with debris scattered all over the road.

