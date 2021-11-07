Police drug drive warning after shocking Halifax 100mph crash
These dramatic smash pictures have been posted by police alongside a warning of the dangers of drug driving.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 5:48 pm
Updated
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 5:50 pm
The crash happened near the junction of Burnley Road and Windle Royd Lane overnight between yesterday and this morning.
An officer who is part of West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said the driver of the vehicle had been speeding at over 100mph and was found to have tested positive for cannabis.
The photos show the car on its roof, with debris scattered all over the road.