Some of the 500 plants found at a property in Halifax

A huge cannabis farm has been uncovered in Halifax as part of a crackdown on drug dealing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found 500 plants at a property on Diamond Street, off Pellon Lane, while carrying out a series of raids across West Yorkshire.

They also seized more than 100 plants from a property on Clay Street, between Battinson Road and Hanson Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police searches were part of Operation Mille – a week-long operation targeting organised crime groups operating cannabis farms in Yorkshire.

It saw West Yorkshire Police seize cannabis with a total estimated value of over £1.6m and arresting five people.

Detective Superintendent Steve Greenbank, head of intelligence at West Yorkshire Police, said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to take a large quantity of cannabis out of circulation and deprive organised crime groups of a source of income.

“By targeting the commercial growing of cannabis across West Yorkshire, we have been able to disrupt the activities of the criminals behind this trade while also gathering the intelligence needed to better understand how they operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Organised crime groups are often connected to violence, exploitation, and anti-social behaviour which causes untold misery in our communities.

“Commercial cannabis grows can also cause significant damage to properties taken over for that purpose.

“Buildings can become dangerous due to fire risks, unlawful abstraction of electricity, fumes, and water damage, putting neighbours at risk.”

“Sharing information with the police at an early stage allows us to work closely together to tackle cannabis farms before they cause serious damage.

Anyone with information about suspected cannabis farms can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by visiting https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat .