Police hunting racist pair who abused and attacked mum in Halifax park

Detectives are looking for a man and a woman who racially abused a family in a Halifax park.

The pair – thought to be in their 60s – are also reported to have assaulted the mum of the family and the person who called police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report at 1.49pm on Thursday that a man and woman were being racist towards a family in Manor Heath Park.

"The caller further reported that she had intervened and been assaulted, with the man and woman also assaulting the mother of the family they had targeted.

Manor Heath Park in Halifax

"Neither victim was seriously injured.”

The suspects are described as white and aged in their 60s.

The man was wearing a pink/purple T-shirt and jeans and the woman was wearing jeans and a vest top.

Anyone who knows who the pair are or who has other information that might help with the investigation should contact officers via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting 13250493580.