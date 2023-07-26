Detectives say they are investigating reports of men fighting and a gunshot on Savile Park Street in Bell Hall last night.

The road was taped off this morning (Wednesday) by the laundrette, newsagents and cafe, with a damaged car and another two vehicles behind a police cordon.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police had taped off the street in Bell Hall, Halifax, this morning.

Police received several reports shortly after 9.40pm including of a brawl and a firearm being discharged.

Inspector James Graham, of Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Detectives are in the process of piecing together the events that led to last night’s disorder and we have stepped up our patrols in the area.

“It’s understandable that people are concerned as this kind of behaviour is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I would urge people to come forward with information about what happened to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230414551.