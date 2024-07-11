Police in Brighouse: Road shut and two arrested after BMW fails to stop for police in Calderdale and then crashes into telegraph pole
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers attempted to pull the black BMW X5 over as it was driving through Brighouse at 11.41pm last night.
When the car did not stop, a pursuit was authorised and the vehicle drove off towards Wyke before hitting a telegraph pole on Halifax Road close to the junction with Moorside Way in Cleckheaton.
A road closure was in place while emergency services dealt with the accident.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.