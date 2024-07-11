Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A BMW being followed by police after failing to stop in Brighouse crashed into a telegraph pole.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attempted to pull the black BMW X5 over as it was driving through Brighouse at 11.41pm last night.

When the car did not stop, a pursuit was authorised and the vehicle drove off towards Wyke before hitting a telegraph pole on Halifax Road close to the junction with Moorside Way in Cleckheaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A road closure was in place while emergency services dealt with the accident.

The crash happened last night

Two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.