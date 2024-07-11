Police in Brighouse: Road shut and two arrested after BMW fails to stop for police in Calderdale and then crashes into telegraph pole

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:21 GMT
A BMW being followed by police after failing to stop in Brighouse crashed into a telegraph pole.

Officers attempted to pull the black BMW X5 over as it was driving through Brighouse at 11.41pm last night.

When the car did not stop, a pursuit was authorised and the vehicle drove off towards Wyke before hitting a telegraph pole on Halifax Road close to the junction with Moorside Way in Cleckheaton.

A road closure was in place while emergency services dealt with the accident.

The crash happened last night

Two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

