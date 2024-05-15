Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men were hurt and arrested in a knife fight in Brighouse this morning.

Police were called to Church Street at 9.30am to report of an ongoing fight and a man suffering a facial injury.

Wen police arrived, they found two men with injuries which appeared to have been caused by a knife.

Both received treatment and have since been arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were arrested

Two knives have also been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say enquiries are on going and the brawl is being treated as “an isolated incident”.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information that might help detectives is being asked to contact Calderdale District CID by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 421 of May 15.

Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or using their website.