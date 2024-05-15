Police in Brighouse this morning: Weapons seized and two arrested after broad daylight knife brawl in Calderdale today
Police were called to Church Street at 9.30am to report of an ongoing fight and a man suffering a facial injury.
Wen police arrived, they found two men with injuries which appeared to have been caused by a knife.
Both received treatment and have since been arrested.
Two knives have also been seized.
Police say enquiries are on going and the brawl is being treated as “an isolated incident”.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has information that might help detectives is being asked to contact Calderdale District CID by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 421 of May 15.
Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or using their website.
