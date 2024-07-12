Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A significant police presence has been seen in Elland today as officers carried out a raid.

Several police vehicles – reports of up to 10 cars and vans - were spotted coming out of Lowfields Way earlier this afternoon.

Officers are then understood to have raided a property on Elizabeth Street near Elland town centre.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed a warrant was carried out there by local officers.

The raid was carried out earlier today

Enquiries are ongoing,

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation is asked to call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.