Police in Elland: Two arrests, scores of drug plants seized and 40 illegal vapes found during week-long police crackdown on crime in Calderdale town

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST
The operation place in Ellandplaceholder image
The operation place in Elland
More than 100 cannabis plants and 40 illegal vapes have been seized by police carrying out a week-long operation in a Calderdale town.

The targeted crackdown on crime in Elland also saw two people arrested as Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team teamed up with West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, Calderdale Council’s safety wardens, trading standards officers, police cadets and special constables.

Four drugs raids were carried out, uncovering the cannabis plants as well as other illegal drugs, and 40 illegal vapes were seized after an operation with the trading standards team.

Seven tickets issued for road offences including speeding, no insurance and no seatbelt, there were targeted patrols aimed at deterring anti-social behaviour, and nine residential visits carried out to speak to people about potential drug use and dealing.

The operation also included a test purchase operation checking for shops selling alcohol and knives to under-18s.

All 15 businesses passed the test by refusing to sell to underage customer.

And there was work with primary schools and high schools in the area raising awareness about road safety and the impact of anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Craig Collins, of Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I hope the public are reassured by some of the proactive work that has taken place to address areas of concern for residents and local businesses, such as road traffic offences and anti-social behaviour.

"This is part of our continued commitment to those living and working within the area in Elland, that we do listen, we will take action, and we will continue to work in partnership to keep our communities safe.”

