Detectives investigating an assault in a Halifax town centre bar are asking for help to find this man.

The attack happened in Bar Rouge on Silver Street and saw the victim – a man in his 20s – hit in the head by another man.

He suffered cuts and needed hospital treatment.

The culprit is believed to have been in a group with two other men and a woman.

Police would like to speak to this man as he ay be able to help with their investigation

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone who knows who he is or has information about the attack, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, May 12, is being asked to contact Calderdale District CID by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240255097, or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.