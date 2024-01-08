Police in Halifax: Detectives investigate Halifax street brawl and man seriously injured after being hit by car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to a brawl on Rhondda Place, near Gibraltar Road, shortly after 6.20pm on Saturday.
They said the altercation happened in the street and involved several men.
Police were also told that a man had been hit by a car and had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing and the road was taped off while initial investigations took place.
Anyone with information that might help the police’s investigation or who saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting reference 13240010409.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.