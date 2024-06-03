Police in Halifax: Detectives investigating serious sex attack in Halifax in early hours of yesterday

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 17:05 BST
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Halifax.

The attack happened in the early hours of yesterday.

Detectives have not revealed where the assault happened but Silver Street in the town centre was taped off yesterday morning and into the afternoon. The Courier understands this cordon was linked to the investigation.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident was reported by a third party to police shortly after 4am and is said to have happened around 3am to 4am.

The attack happened yesterdayThe attack happened yesterday
"The victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what took place.”

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.