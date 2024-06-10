Police in Halifax: Detectives want to speak to man carrying pizza after brawl in Halifax town centre
The fight involved two groups and broke out between 5am and 5.15am at the top of Crown Street.
Police say several people were hurt in the verbal and physical altercation between a group of four men and a group of two men and a woman.
Officers are particularly keen to speak to a man carrying a pizza who approached those involved and tried to calm them down but left after he was assaulted.
One of the group of three – a 31-year-old man – was punched and kicked numerous times, and suffered facial injuries as well as cuts to his knees and elbows.
The other man and woman in his group were also injured.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested, interviewed and released on conditional bail.
Anyone who can help police with their investigation should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting 13240308993.