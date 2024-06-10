Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several people were injured during a brawl in Halifax town centre yesterday.

The fight involved two groups and broke out between 5am and 5.15am at the top of Crown Street.

Police say several people were hurt in the verbal and physical altercation between a group of four men and a group of two men and a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a man carrying a pizza who approached those involved and tried to calm them down but left after he was assaulted.

The brawl broke out early yesterday morning

One of the group of three – a 31-year-old man – was punched and kicked numerous times, and suffered facial injuries as well as cuts to his knees and elbows.

The other man and woman in his group were also injured.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested, interviewed and released on conditional bail.