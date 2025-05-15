Police in Halifax: Illegal Calderdale drivers have their vehicles seized by police
Operation Orion officers have been taking the vehicles away from people found to be driving without valid insurance or a current driving licence on the borough’s roads.
Police say “several” vehicles have been seized have shared photos on social media of five card and a van that have been taken.
Operation Orion was launched last year as a new problem-solving team.
They initially targeted Halifax town centre where there had been a rise in shoplifting, burglaries and violence but have since been working all over Calderdale.
Working with other police teams including the neighbourhood policing teams, as well as Calderdale Council and other agencies, they offer high visibility and a bespoke response, tailored to the issues that are causing the biggest issues.
If you have concerns or information about crime in your area, you can contact officers by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.