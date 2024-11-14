Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large police presence in part of Halifax town centre today is connected to two arrests.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police van and two police cars have been parked up on Wards End this afternoon with officers looking to be bagging up suspected pieces of evidence.

Police have told the Courier that two people have been arrested in the area on suspicion of drug offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is not linked in any way to The Courtyard pub.

Police on Wards End in Halifax town centre today

If you have information or concerns about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or us the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.