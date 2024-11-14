Police in Halifax today: Two arrested as large police presence spotted in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:38 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 16:45 GMT
A large police presence in part of Halifax town centre today is connected to two arrests.

A police van and two police cars have been parked up on Wards End this afternoon with officers looking to be bagging up suspected pieces of evidence.

Police have told the Courier that two people have been arrested in the area on suspicion of drug offences.

The incident is not linked in any way to The Courtyard pub.

Police on Wards End in Halifax town centre today

If you have information or concerns about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or us the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

