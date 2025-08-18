Two police officers were assaulted during a police operation in Halifax town centre.

The pair were attacked while dealing with an “aggressive male” suspected to be in possession of drugs, said Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), who were giving a run down of the evening crackdown.

Working with Calderdale Council’s licensing team, all of Halifax town centre’s licenced premises were visited, with officers walking around and speaking to staff customers.

They said there were no issues to follow up on.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team

There were two 'Safe Place' contact points during the evening – one on Westgate and one at the bottom of George Square.

"These are accessible by anyone,” said the team. “Officers have crime prevention information, refreshments, equipment and knowledge to support members of the public if they need assistance.”

The team have also been carrying out test purchasing all over Calderdale, seeing if shops are selling items to young people who are not old enough to buy them.

They said two stores were found allowing a 15 and a 16-year-old to buy vapes, and that prosecutions will follow.

And there will be action from the licensing team after a pub allowed two under-18s to buy pints of lager.

Halifax NPT says it will be repeating these initiates throughout the rest of this year.