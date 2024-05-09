Police in Halifax yesterday: More than 300,000 illegal cigarettes, 1,000 vapes, car and cash seized as police raid Halifax shops

Police seized hundreds of thousands of illicit cigarettes after raiding shops in Halifax yesterday.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team went out with trading standards experts to crackdown on the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes in the area.

They said they targeted four shops which members of the public had reported concerns about.

Some of the banned items were found hidden near a wheelie bin in an alleyway, others were found in a flat above a shop and more in a car parked nearby, which was not taxed.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team with some of the seized counterfeit goodsOfficers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team with some of the seized counterfeit goods
In total, more than 300,000 cigarettes were seized, over ,vapes, a car and around £2,000 in cash.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.