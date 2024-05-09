Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police seized hundreds of thousands of illicit cigarettes after raiding shops in Halifax yesterday.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team went out with trading standards experts to crackdown on the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes in the area.

They said they targeted four shops which members of the public had reported concerns about.

Some of the banned items were found hidden near a wheelie bin in an alleyway, others were found in a flat above a shop and more in a car parked nearby, which was not taxed.

In total, more than 300,000 cigarettes were seized, over ,vapes, a car and around £2,000 in cash.

