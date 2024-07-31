Police in Hebden Bridge: Calderdale man charged with murder over death of man found unconscious in town centre street

By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:21 BST
A Calderdale man has been charged with the murder of a man in Hebden Bridge.

Kyan McWhir, aged 31 and of Vernon Place in Todmorden, is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court today.

The 31-year-old is charged with the murder of a 52-year-old man who was found unconscious in Crown Street in Hebden Bridge on Saturday night.

Police and paramedics had been called to the town centre to reports of two men fighting.

The man was found in Crown Street in Hebden Bridge town centre

The 52-year-old suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information that might help with the investigation, particularly video footage, is being asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting reference 13240407187.

Information can also be passed on online by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

Details can be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.