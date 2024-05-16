Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a man who indecently exposed himself on a cycle path near Hebden Bridge.

The incident happened at 6.45pm yesterday on the cycle path from Hebden Bridge Train Station to Carr Lane in Mytholmroyd.

The man has been described as in his early to mid-50s, of medium build and with mid-length, straight grey hair.

He was wearing dark, casual clothing which included a long-sleeved top, thought to be navy blue.

Police are appealing for help finding the man

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man as described or anyone who may have witnessed this incident or a similar incident in the area to come forward.”

Anyone who can help detectives with their investigation should use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by call 101 quoting reference 13240261019.