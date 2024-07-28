Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suffered a serious head injury which police say is “life-threatening” after a fight in Hebden Bridge last night.

Police were called to reports of two men fighting in Crown Street in the town centre at 8.57pm.

They say a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with a serious head injury which they have described as “thought to be life-threatening”.

A man in his 30s has been arrested.

Crown Street in Hebden Bridge was shut into this morning after the crash

Enquiries are ongoing.

Crown Street was shut overnight and into this morning while detectives investigated.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information that might help police with their investigation should call Calderdale CID via 101 or contact them by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.