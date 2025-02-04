Armed officers rushed to a Halifax street after calls about a group of people fighting with weapons.

As reported by the Courier, a massive police presence including the police helicopter was seen on Gleanings Avenue in Highroad Well yesterday afternoon.

Police say they were called shortly after 4pm after several reports of people brawling.

Armed officers attended and found a number of people with what police have described as minor injuries.

Paramedics were also deployed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Investigations into the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

"Anybody with any information about what happened is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or via 101 quoting reference 13250064752 of February 3.

“Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”