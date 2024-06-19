Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating an attack in Halifax have charged a woman with attempted murder.

The 51-year-old woman appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court this morning after the attack in Illingworth on Monday.

As reported by the Courier yesterday, police were called to Illingworth Road at 10.25am to a report of a male found injured.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is now in a stable condition.

The attack happened on Monday

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation remains on going with Calderdale District Police Child Protection Unit.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.