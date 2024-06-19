Police in Illingworth: Woman in her 50s arrested, road taped off and male rushed to hospital after attack in Halifax
Police were called to Illingworth Road in Illingworth at 10.25am yesterday to a report of a male who had been found injured.
Officers established he had been assaulted and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Detectives investigating the attack have arrested a woman in her 50s and say enquiries are ongoing.
Illingworth Road was taped off yesterday while investigations were carried out.
Anyone who saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.