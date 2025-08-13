Police in Ovenden: Woman dies after being found unconscious with serious head injuries in Halifax

A woman has died after being found unconscious and with serious head injuries in Halifax this afternoon.

The woman was discovered on Keighley Road in Illingworth shortly before 1.33pm.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene and a man has been arrested.

The woman’s death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

Police on Keighley Road in Halifaxplaceholder image
Police on Keighley Road in Halifax

As reported by the Courier earlier, police have taped off a sizeable stretch of the footpath near Moorside Primary School.

Several police cars and a paramedic car, as well as uniformed officers, have also been seen.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.33pm, officers were called by the ambulance service to Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax, to reports a woman had been found unconscious with serious head injuries.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are being carried out into the woman’s death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the death.

"A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.

"Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.”

