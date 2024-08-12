Police in Pellon: Man found hurt and three arrests after police scrambled to report of brawl in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:25 GMT
A man has been taken to hospital after a report of a fight in part of Halifax today (Monday)

Police were alerted to an ongoing brawl in Mount Pleasant Avenue in Pellon at 1.04am.

They say as officers were deployed, another call reported a man had been attacked at an address in the same street.

When police arrived, they found an injured man with cuts to his hands and face who needed hospital treatment.

Police were called to Pellon in the early hours of todayPolice were called to Pellon in the early hours of today
Damage had also been caused to the property, as well as a vehicle.

Two men – aged 27 and 61 – were arrested by detectives investigating the incident.

The injured man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detectives are urging anyone with information that might help with their investigation to call them on 101 or get in touch using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website quoting reference 13240437692.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

