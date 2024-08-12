Police in Pellon: Man found hurt and three arrests after police scrambled to report of brawl in Halifax
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were alerted to an ongoing brawl in Mount Pleasant Avenue in Pellon at 1.04am.
They say as officers were deployed, another call reported a man had been attacked at an address in the same street.
When police arrived, they found an injured man with cuts to his hands and face who needed hospital treatment.
Damage had also been caused to the property, as well as a vehicle.
Two men – aged 27 and 61 – were arrested by detectives investigating the incident.
The injured man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.
Detectives are urging anyone with information that might help with their investigation to call them on 101 or get in touch using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website quoting reference 13240437692.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.